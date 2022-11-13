CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.87 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at CrossAmerica Partners

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $129,903.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 192,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,645.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $343,375. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

