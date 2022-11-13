Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.79

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.79 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 90.27 ($1.04). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 85.96 ($0.99), with a volume of 33,361,936 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.09) to GBX 90 ($1.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.80 ($1.22).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,465.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In related news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,826.76 ($2,103.35). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,425 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,684.25 ($13,453.37). Also, insider Wendy Mars purchased 2,342 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,826.76 ($2,103.35). Insiders purchased a total of 67,779 shares of company stock worth $5,097,750 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

