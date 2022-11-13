Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.72. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 39,377 shares trading hands.

Geodrill Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$124.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46.

Geodrill Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

