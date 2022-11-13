Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.58

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.58 and traded as high as $46.80. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 1,217 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

