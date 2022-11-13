Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. Envela shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 96,371 shares traded.

Envela Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Envela in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envela by 87.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 20.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Envela in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Envela by 44.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

