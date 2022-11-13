Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.83

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.20. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 3,677 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

