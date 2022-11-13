ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.78

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.78 and traded as high as C$19.21. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$18.83, with a volume of 2,402,194 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.46.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The stock has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
