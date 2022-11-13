ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.12

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $20.98. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 3,088 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $217.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

