Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.48

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $17.40. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 138,292 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $254.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
