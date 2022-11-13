Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.48

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $17.40. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 138,292 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $553,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

