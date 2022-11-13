Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.51

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.51 and traded as high as $35.98. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 22,541 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.96.
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
