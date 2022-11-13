Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.51

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.51 and traded as high as $35.98. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 22,541 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

About Ocwen Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 156,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Further Reading

