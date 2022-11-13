The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 20,749 shares trading hands.

The LGL Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The LGL Group in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

