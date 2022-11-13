SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 22.94 and last traded at 22.94. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SIG Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 22.50 target price for the company.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

