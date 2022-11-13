Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $6.80. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 45,112 shares traded.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 2,584.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,146,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,103,319 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.0% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 70,480 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 18.9% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 356,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 56,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

