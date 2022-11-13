Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.22. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 2,478 shares traded.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

