Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.49

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.49 and traded as high as $46.50. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 25,109 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $559.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.
Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
