Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.48. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 47,627 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
