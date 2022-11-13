Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.48. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 47,627 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

