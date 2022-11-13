Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.15

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $17.54. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 65,715 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $220,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,582 shares of company stock worth $518,732. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 140,795 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,616 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 101,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.0% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,032,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 206,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.