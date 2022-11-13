Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.15

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $17.54. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 65,715 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.
Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America
Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 140,795 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,616 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 101,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.0% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,032,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 206,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Further Reading
