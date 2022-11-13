Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Trading Up 0.3%

Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.33). Approximately 74,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 127,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Crestchic in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Crestchic alerts:

Crestchic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.82.

Crestchic Dividend Announcement

About Crestchic

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Crestchic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

(Get Rating)

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestchic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestchic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.