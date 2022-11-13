Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. 1,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

