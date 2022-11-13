BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDAW) Stock Price Down 35.9%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 35.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.50. 9,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 6,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

BioCardia Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

