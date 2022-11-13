JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Trading Down 1.4%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.00). 349,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 386,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.01).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.39. The firm has a market cap of £377.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.71.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

