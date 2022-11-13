Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the October 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Copart Stock Performance
CPRT opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Copart to $70.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
