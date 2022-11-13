Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the October 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after purchasing an additional 610,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Copart to $70.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

