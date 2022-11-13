HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Short Interest Update

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

HCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. HCM Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in HCM Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

