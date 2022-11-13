China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 129.2% in October

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,402,700 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the October 15th total of 612,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCVTF opened at 4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.72. China Conch Venture has a 12 month low of 4.72 and a 12 month high of 4.72.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

