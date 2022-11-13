China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 129.2% in October

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,402,700 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the October 15th total of 612,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CCVTF opened at 4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.72. China Conch Venture has a 12 month low of 4.72 and a 12 month high of 4.72.
About China Conch Venture
