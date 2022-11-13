Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Expands By 129.5%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the October 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

