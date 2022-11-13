Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 130.9% in October

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the October 15th total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,870.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGEAF shares. Scotiabank cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

