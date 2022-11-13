HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.0 days.

HomeServe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $13.06 on Friday. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

HomeServe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.