First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the October 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of FV opened at $48.95 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
