First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the October 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FV opened at $48.95 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

