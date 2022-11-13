iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $12.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 140,926 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

