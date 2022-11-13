Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Increases By 136.8%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the October 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

