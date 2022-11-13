BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the October 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 260,548 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 225,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.32 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.