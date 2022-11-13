Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Grows By 141.3%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,303,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

