The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,132,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the October 15th total of 890,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,332.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lottery in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Lottery alerts:

Lottery Stock Performance

LTRCF opened at 2.47 on Friday. Lottery has a 1-year low of 2.43 and a 1-year high of 2.90.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.