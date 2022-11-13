The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,132,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the October 15th total of 890,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,332.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lottery in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Lottery Stock Performance
LTRCF opened at 2.47 on Friday. Lottery has a 1-year low of 2.43 and a 1-year high of 2.90.
Lottery Company Profile
The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
