Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in October

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

Shares of FMANF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

