CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.30 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

