Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of OSK opened at $92.56 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

