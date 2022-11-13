Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.
Oshkosh Price Performance
Shares of OSK opened at $92.56 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oshkosh (OSK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.