Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500,000 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the October 15th total of 31,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $41.82 on Friday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

About Enbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

