Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

