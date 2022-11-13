Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.35% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 653.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 138,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 119,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

RFEU opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.