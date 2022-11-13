Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 44,046 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 44,046 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,004,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:ERF opened at $18.76 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

