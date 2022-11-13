Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 219.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,408 shares of company stock worth $7,456,688 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $248.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $250.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

