Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $170,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Activity at CoreCivic
CoreCivic Stock Performance
NYSE CXW opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
