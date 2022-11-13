Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $170,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $356,055. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

