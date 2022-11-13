Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 391 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $63,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $109.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

