Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14,647.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,914,000.

VTEB stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

