Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.