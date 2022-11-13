Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 206 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.