Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 686 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 32.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 225,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 54,939 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

