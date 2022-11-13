Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,868,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,407 shares of company stock worth $10,998,618. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.58 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

