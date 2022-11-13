Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $192,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,070 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,291,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,367 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

