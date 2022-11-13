19,682 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

